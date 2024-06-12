Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Inari Medical Inc. and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed by Grant & Eisenhofer on May 13 in New York Southern District Court, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the company's successful fourth quarter in 2022 was the result of illegal conduct in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-03686, Michiana Area Electrical Workers' Pension Fund v. Inari Medical, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 12, 2024, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Michiana Area Electrical Workers' Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Grant & Eisenhofer

defendants

Andrew Hykes

Inari Medical, Inc.

Mitch C. Hill

William Hoffman

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws