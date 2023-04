News From Law.com

Michelman & Robinson, a Los Angeles-born, 76-attorney firm, is expanding in New York, following client demand and doubling down on an in-person learning environment for its attorneys. The firm last month signed a 10-year lease for a 19,871-square-foot office space—almost double the size of its previous space—central to midtown and the midtown-south business districts in New York.

Legal Services

April 14, 2023, 11:59 AM

nature of claim: /