Kirkland & Ellis partner Anna Terteryan has entered an appearance for Sumo Logic Inc., a cloud-based machine data analytics company, and its former top executives in a pending securities class action related to the company's $1.7 billion merger with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management. The action, filed July 25 in California Northern District Court by Bower Law Group, accuses the defendants of filing a false proxy statement in connection with the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-03665, Michel v. Sumo Logic, Inc. et al.

September 15, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Michel

Plaintiffs

Bower Law Group PC

defendants

Ramin Sayar

Stewart Grierson

Sumo Logic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws