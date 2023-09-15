Kirkland & Ellis partner Anna Terteryan has entered an appearance for Sumo Logic Inc., a cloud-based machine data analytics company, and its former top executives in a pending securities class action related to the company's $1.7 billion merger with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management. The action, filed July 25 in California Northern District Court by Bower Law Group, accuses the defendants of filing a false proxy statement in connection with the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-03665, Michel v. Sumo Logic, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
September 15, 2023, 10:30 AM