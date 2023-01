Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Friday removed a consumer class action against Bridgecrest Credit to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Kemnitzer Barron & Krieg, alleges that the defendant's post-repo notice form to vehicle owners is deficient, thereby nullifying any efforts to collect unpaid balances under the California Rees-Levering Automobile Sales Finance Act. The case is 2:23-cv-00083, Michalak v. Bridgecrest Credit Co. LLC.

Automotive

January 06, 2023, 7:00 PM