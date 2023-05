New Suit

Bank of New York Mellon and NewRez LLC were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action was filed by DannLaw on behalf of Mariah Michaels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01020, Michaels v. NewRez, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Mariah Michaels

Plaintiffs

Dann Law

Dannlaw

defendants

Bank of New York Mellon

NewRez, LLC

nature of claim: 890/