Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a malpractice lawsuit against biotechnology company Genzyme, LabCorp and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gianaris Trial Lawyers on behalf of Michael Ashley, Carrie Michaels and Marada Zumbahlen. The court case pursues claims that the defendants provided defective paternity DNA testing services to Carrie Michaels. The case is 3:23-cv-02021, Michaels et al v. Genetic Design, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 14, 2023, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Carrie Michaels

Marada Zumbahlen

Michael Ashley

defendants

Genzyme Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America

Genetic Design, Inc.

Hshs St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital

sanofi-aventis, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims