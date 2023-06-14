Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a malpractice lawsuit against biotechnology company Genzyme, LabCorp and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gianaris Trial Lawyers on behalf of Michael Ashley, Carrie Michaels and Marada Zumbahlen. The court case pursues claims that the defendants provided defective paternity DNA testing services to Carrie Michaels. The case is 3:23-cv-02021, Michaels et al v. Genetic Design, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 14, 2023, 9:46 AM