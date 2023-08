New Suit - Consumer

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Sutton Bank were sued on Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court. The court case, for claims under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, was filed by the Terrell Marshall Law Group; Berger Montague PC; and the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Caprarella Michael. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-04000, Michael v. Block Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 6:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Caprarella Michael

Plaintiffs

Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC

defendants

Block Inc

Sutton Bank

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws