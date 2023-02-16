Who Got The Work

Brian L. McDermott, Caitlin S. Schroeder and Megan A. Van Pelt from Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Ascension Health Ministry Service Center and Ascension Health Alliance Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 2 in Indiana Southern District Court by Gary M. Selig PC on behalf of Danielle Michael, who claims that she was placed on short-term disability and then later suspended with no pay after her religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:23-cv-00003, Michael v. Ascension Health Alliance, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 8:58 AM