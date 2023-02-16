Brian L. McDermott, Caitlin S. Schroeder and Megan A. Van Pelt from Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Ascension Health Ministry Service Center and Ascension Health Alliance Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 2 in Indiana Southern District Court by Gary M. Selig PC on behalf of Danielle Michael, who claims that she was placed on short-term disability and then later suspended with no pay after her religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:23-cv-00003, Michael v. Ascension Health Alliance, Inc. et al.
Health Care
February 16, 2023, 8:58 AM