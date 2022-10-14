Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gieger Laborde & Laperouse on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for damage claims connected to Hurricane Ida, was filed by Butler Law Firm on behalf of St. John the Baptist Parish and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-03895, Michael Tregre, in his Official Capacity as Sheriff, St. John the Baptist Parish, State of Louisiana v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 3:18 PM