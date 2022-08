Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has turned to law firm Mortenson Taggart Adams to defend a lawsuit in California Central District Court for alleged violations of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. The suit was filed July 6 by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2017 Ford Fusion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:22-cv-04602, Michael T. Arriola v. Ford Motor Company et al.