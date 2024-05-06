Who Got The Work

Reid E. Dammann and Quyen Thi Le of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Sub_Urban LLC and Trevco Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 21 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Timothy Hall and Excelsior Law on behalf of photographer Michael Smolowe. The suit contends that the defendants used the plaintiff's photographs in their advertisements and customer mass emails without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-02333, Michael Smolowe v. Trevco, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 06, 2024, 9:33 AM

