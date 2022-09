Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Friday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wire fraud, was filed by Wilk Auslander LLP on behalf of Michael Simon Interiors Inc. and Michael Simon. The case is 1:22-cv-08352, Michael Simon Interiors, Inc. et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.