Who Got The Work

Juan Aragon of Hawkins Parnell & Young has entered an appearance for Taha Holdings LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's East Arrow Highway premises, was filed Aug. 10 in California Central District Court by So. Cal. Equal Access Group on behalf of Michael Rhambo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:23-cv-06532, Michael Rhambo v. Taha Holdings, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Rhambo

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

defendants

Does

Taha Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Hawkins Parnell & Young

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA