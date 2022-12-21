New Suit

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Guerra Law Firm on behalf of the estate of a detainee at Eden Detention Center, which holds men arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who died from injuries due to an allegedly delayed medical response. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00070, Michael Olague, as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of Arturo Martinez Olague vs. CoreCivic, Inc.

Government

December 21, 2022, 5:45 PM