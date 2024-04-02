Michael McMahon Takes Helm as DAASNY President Ahead of Sche...

News From Law.com

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon has been installed as president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, the 115-year-old organization said in a statement on Tuesday. McMahon spoke to challenges of the profession in recent years brought by changes to discovery and bail laws and Raise the Age legislation. He said retention of prosecutorial staff and keeping in step with technological changes also remain concerns for the profession.

New York

April 02, 2024, 2:07 PM

nature of claim: /