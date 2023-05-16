Who Got The Work

Tiffany Cheung, Michael Burshteyn, Emani N. Oakley and Nancy R. Thomas from Morrison & Foerster have stepped in to defend Community.com Inc., an SMS marketing firm that connects fans with celebrities, brand and political figures, in a pending privacy class action. The case, filed March 31 in California Central District Court by Tousley Brain Stevens; Lippsmith LLP; and the Glapion Law Firm, accuses the defendant of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act by allegedly intercepting and recording consumers initial messages to intended celebrities without consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:23-cv-02426, Michael McGinnis et al v. Community.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 16, 2023, 7:16 AM

