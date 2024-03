News From Law.com

A fraud trial begins Monday in San Francisco for former Autonomy CEO Michael Lynch and former Autonomy Vice President Stephen Chamberlain. They are accused of pulling off a scheme to overstate their company's financial performance and to dupe Hewlett-Packard into paying a whopping $11 billion for the company. Within a year of the 2011 purchase, HP wrote down its value by $8.8 billion.

March 14, 2024, 7:38 AM

