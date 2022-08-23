New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura, was brought by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Michael Hingle & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02802, Michael Hingle & Associates, LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 10:06 AM