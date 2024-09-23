Who Got The Work

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner Laura M. Booth has entered an appearance for CT Self-Storage Fund d/b/a Storage Outlet in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, filed on Aug. 7 in California Central District Court by So. Cal. Equal Access Group on behalf of Michael Harris, contends that the plaintiff could nto access the defendant's property due to architectural barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Autumn D. Spaeth, is 8:24-cv-01724, Michael Harris v. CT Self-Storage Fund LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 23, 2024, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Harris

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

Defendants

CT Self-Storage Fund LLC

Does

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA