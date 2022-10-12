New Suit - Copyright

Duane Morris filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of photography and film studio Michael Grecco Productions Inc. The complaint takes aim at ImageSelect BV for distributing and offering licenses to the plaintiffs images without permission or an authorized licensing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07398, Michael Grecco Productions Inc. v. ImageSelect B.V.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 12, 2022, 5:53 AM