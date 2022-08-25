New Suit - Copyright

IMDb, an entertainment website, was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court case was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Michael Grecco Photography, which claims the defendant used a photo of the main cast of the 2002 crime comedy 'Big Trouble', including Tim Allen and Rene Russo, without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06047, Michael Grecco Productions Inc. d/b/a Michael Grecco Photography, Inc. v. Imdb.com, Inc.

August 25, 2022, 7:10 PM