Who Got The Work

Noel S. Cohen and Allegra A. Gorchynski of Polsinelli and Albert Watkins of Kodner Watkins have stepped in to represent Darren Crawford and Christopher Walker in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over disputed business governing documents, was filed Oct. 11 in California Central District Court by Buchalter on behalf of Michael Dobson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:22-cv-07372, Michael Dobson v. Darren Crawford et al.

California

November 25, 2022, 4:50 AM