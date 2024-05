News From Law.com

Donald Trump approved allegedly phony payments for legal fees to his former personal attorney just days before his inauguration as 45th president of the United States, the ex-lawyer testified on Monday. "This is going to be one heck of a ride in D.C.," Michael Cohen said then president-elect told him during a January 2017 meeting at Trump Tower. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was also in the meeting, Cohen told jurors.

New York

May 13, 2024, 7:25 PM

