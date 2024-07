News From Law.com

Michael Best & Friedrich, the Milwaukee-founded Am Law 200 firm, announced its combination with seven-lawyer O&A P.C. in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The tie-up with the venture-focused boutique represents Michael Best's entrance into California as well as increased access to the growing venture capital hub of Los Angeles, managing partner David Krutz told the American Lawyer.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 09, 2024, 4:27 PM