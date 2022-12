News From Law.com

Attorney Michael Avenatti is asking a federal appeals court to grant him a new trial in the case where he was convicted of defrauding his client, former adult film star Stormy Daniels. In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Avenatti on Wednesday argued that instructions U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman gave to a holdout juror were coercive, and that his conviction should be vacated.

California

December 15, 2022, 3:55 PM