New Suit - Copyright

Ross Stores, the discount retail chain, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Michael Aram Inc., accuses the defendant of selling calla lily candle holders similar to the plaintiff's candler holder design without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00773, Michael Aram, Inc. v. Ross Stores, Inc. et al.