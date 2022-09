New Suit - Copyright

Ross Stores was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of artist Michael Aram, who accuses Ross of selling a product which is a 'mirror image' of his sculptural work 'Butterfly Ginko Utensil Holder.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06748, Michael Aram, Inc. v. Ross Stores, Inc. et al.