Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Smith & Nephew and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Osborne & Francis Law Firm and Meyers & Flowers on behalf of Sandra Miceli. The case is 9:22-cv-81396, Miceli v. Smith & Nephew, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 6:02 PM