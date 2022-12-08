New Suit

Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court seeking over $5.2 million. The case, brought by Saxe, Doernberger & Vita, arises from a 2019 grand jury indictment against an employee of the plaintiff, Miccosukee Indian Gaming, in connection with a gaming manipulation scheme. Miccosukkee Gaming challenges the defendant's denial of coverage for commercial crime policy claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23993, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida d/b/a Miccosukee Indian Gaming v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 5:46 PM