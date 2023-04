Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hughes Watters Askanase LLP on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PNC Financial Services and New Horizon Mortgage Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ross A. Rodriguez on behalf of the heirs of the Estate of Irene T. Micciche. The case is 5:23-cv-00495, Micciche et al v. New Horizon Mortgage Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Crystal M. Micciche

Jason A. Micciche

Stephen Micciche

Trisia N. Micciche, as heirs to the Estate of Irene T. Micciche, Deceased

defendants

PNC Bank, National Association

New Horizon Mortgage Inc.

Substitute Trustees

defendant counsels

Hughes Watters Askanase

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action