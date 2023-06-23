Lawyers at McVey & Parsky on Friday removed a subrogation lawsuit against Home Depot to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Russell G. Monaco on behalf of MIC General Insurance Co., a National General Holdings subsidiary. The suit seeks to recover over $400,000 for fire damage claims stemming from an alleged defective pre-lit Christmas tree. The case is 1:23-cv-04699, Mic General Insurance Company a/s/o Barbara Jackson v. Home Depot Management Co. LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 23, 2023, 4:58 PM