Miamis Rise as Global Metropolis Challenges New York as Inte...

As the world continues relying on a globalized economy, Miami's place as an international hub is only getting stronger, and international arbitration lawyers are only getting more bullish on its place as a venue for global disputes. Historically, New York has served as the U.S. destination for international arbitration, but Miami is now challenging that. For the first time ever, Miami surpassed New York with the amount of international arbitration cases seated there in 2021.

Florida

March 31, 2023, 12:21 PM

