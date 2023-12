News From Law.com

A Republican personal injury attorney triumphed in a Miami special election for House District 118, maintaining the seat under GOP control.Michael David Redondo takes over from former Republican Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin, who was appointed Miami-Dade County Clerk by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The 38-year-old Miami native heads Redondo Law in Miami. A firm he started in 2019. In July, his firm and others secured a $43 million award for a client.

December 07, 2023, 8:11 AM

