Miami to Host FTX Multidistrict Litigation, Signature Bank a...

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered that dozens of FTX cases be transferred to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, who sits in the Southern District of Florida. And attorneys, such as Stuart Davidson, of Robbins, Geller, Rudman & Dowd in Boca Raton, Florida, who has a case in California, and Adam Moskowitz, the managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm, who argued in favor of sending the cases to Florida, expressed admiration for Moore, who "will certainly continue to efficiently and effectively coordinate all of these important actions here in Miami."

June 05, 2023, 1:19 PM

