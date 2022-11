News From Law.com

A jury returned an eight-figure verdict for the client of a Podhurst Orseck litigator—a construction worker who became permanently disabled after a panel display collapsed on top of him, causing a traumatic brain injury from multiple blows to his head. Pablo Rojas, a partner at Podhurst Orseck in Miami, represented plaintiff Jacinto Tamayo Perez against the defendant Tableros De Fibra De La Subbetica Sl.

November 22, 2022, 12:14 PM