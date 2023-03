News From Law.com

A Miami attorney moved for approval of a preliminary settlement and an award of attorney fees to a federal equity receiver who brought a class action against a bank for its alleged role in aiding and abetting a $75 million Ponzi scheme. Melanie E. Damian, a partner at Damian Valori Culmo, is the court-appointed receiver for Today's Growth Consultant Inc., as a result of an action brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

March 23, 2023, 3:16 PM

