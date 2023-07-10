Miami Litigator Moves for $2.1M in Attorney Fees Against Kü...

News From Law.com

A Miami litigator is moving for seven figures in attorney fees after a strategic application of voir dire led to a Florida jury returning a nearly $3 million verdict against a subsidiary of a publicly traded Fortune 500 company. Devin "Velvel" Freedman, a partner at Freedman Normand Friedland, successfully challenged for his client, OJ Commerce LLC, five jurors for cause while preventing counsel for the defendant, Kühne + Nagel Inc., from using a preemptory challenge to strike a juror allegedly based on ethnicity and religion.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2023, 2:56 PM

