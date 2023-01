News From Law.com

Migration to the south since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered rent growth and retailer interest in the Sun Belt, especially Miami. That's according to a City Retail 2023 report by JLL, which says that the No. 1 rule in retail is to go where the people are. The report says that nearly all prime urban cities in the country have seen domestic tourism recover in September 2022 compared with September 2019, with Miami seeing a recovery of 129%.

January 04, 2023, 3:09 PM