After a five-day bench trial centered on the Sunshine State's tort law, a federal judge in Miami returned a multimillion-dollar verdict in favor of a woman who sustained life-altering injuries from a driver of a United States Postal Service vehicle. John W. McLuskey and David M. McDonald, partners at McLuskey, McDonald & Hughes in Miami, represented the plaintiff, Maya Nainani, against defendants USPS and the United States of America.

Government

September 02, 2022, 2:26 PM