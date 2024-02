News From Law.com

Two Miami law firms have sued The Associated Press on behalf of a group of survivors of the Oct. 7 Hamas-Israel strike, alleging the news organization indirectly supported a terrorist group. LSN Law and Mark Migdal & Hayden represent five individuals working with the National Jewish Advocacy Center, who filed the lawsuit accusing the Associated Press of employing freelance photojournalists allegedly working with Hamas.

February 23, 2024, 12:03 PM

