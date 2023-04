News From Law.com

The case of a 15-year old school boy crushed by a wall in 2015 crossed a final hurdle when a judge denied a set-off motion and all appeals to pave the way in securing his $20-million award. The jury verdict in the commercial premises liability case also made news last week, as one of the top 10 highest monetary jury verdicts in Florida for 2022. The Miami attorneys who represented Girardet Pierre, now 23.

Florida

April 24, 2023, 3:01 PM

nature of claim: /