Miami Lawyers Help Client Regain About $1 Million in Seized ...

News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeals made a decision on whether a Wellington man gets to keep assets seized in a sting operation conducted by the Broward Sheriff's Office. Attorney Howard M. Srebnick was retained by Martin J. Zarcadoolas in an effort retrieve more than $1 million in cash, jewelry and other items taken from his home after the Broward Sheriff's Office filed and executed a warrant in a civil forfeiture action. The Miami lawyer helped the client regain control of about $1 million in seized assets.

Banking & Financial Services

January 09, 2023, 1:44 PM