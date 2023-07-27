Miami Lawyer John Ruizs LifeWallet Loses $3.1B in Value Afte...

News From Law.com

While insurance recovery firm-turned-health care data company LifeWallet's stock price continues to tumble on the Nasdaq, the company's book value was slashed in half in a Thursday annual report that restated the company's 2022 financials.The 10-K, filed four months late, showed the company had overvalued intangible assets—which make up the vast majority of the company's asset value—by roughly $1.7 billion dollars. It also improperly booked a $750 million loan from litigation financier Virage Capital Management as an asset.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 27, 2023, 4:36 PM

nature of claim: /