Miami Lawyer John Ruiz Plowed Roughly $1 Million Into Hurric...

When the University of Miami Hurricanes basketball team takes on the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA Men's Final Four this weekend, four players on the court will be bankrolled by a Miami personal injury lawyer to the tune of $1 million.Several years ago, such a statement could trigger an NCAA investigation. But ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of college athletes and their right to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) for financial gain in 2021, few boosters have become more recognizable in college sports than Miami lawyer John Ruiz.

March 31, 2023, 5:21 PM

