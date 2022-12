News From Law.com

A Miami magistrate Friday set a Rule 11 sanctions hearing in a celebrity-involved case, which wrapped up in U.S. District Court last week. On the hot seat: Miami lawyer Jonathan May, of The Lions' Den law firm, and his clients—entertainment promoters Kenneth Carey and Steve Anyadike—accused of filing frivolous litigation against rapper Jonathan Kirk, Universal Music Group Inc. and Interscope Records.

Florida

December 30, 2022, 3:40 PM