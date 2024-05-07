Miami Jury Returns $2.5M Verdict Against Assisted-Living Fac...

News From Law.com

In one of the largest recent verdicts against a South Florida assisted living facility, jurors returned a seven-figure award to the family of a grandmother who sustained a severe brain injury in an unsupervised bathroom fall from which she would never recover. John "Jack" McLuskey and John Hughes III, partners at McLuskey, McDonald & Hughes in Miami, represented the estate of Constance Poppenhager, who was a resident of the defendant, Kendall Health Care Properties, also known as the Palace at Kendall Assisted Living Facility.

May 07, 2024, 3:03 PM

