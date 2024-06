News From Law.com

A Miami father-and-son team of lawyers at Freidin Brown won a $16 million jury verdict for a client in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The team and its associates sued Philip Morris USA Inc. and several other defendants on behalf of client Gloria Garcia, widow of Manuel Garcia, whom they alleged died of a smoking-related illness in 1998.

June 13, 2024, 6:11 PM

