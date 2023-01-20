Miami Judge to Weigh Whether Crypto Platform FTXs Investment...

News From Law.com

Class action attorneys for the investors who lost billions of dollars in the collapse of the FTX platform have asked the Miami-Dade Circuit Court to determine whether the FTX yield-bearing accounts are a security. Adam Moskowitz, the managing partner of the Moskowitz Law Firm in Coral Gables, filed a motion for partial summary judgment on this "specific and narrow question" that has plagued worldwide cryptocurrency litigation. The potential ruling could be bad news for defendant FTX's former brand ambassadors, such as defendant Tom Brady.

January 20, 2023, 8:39 PM