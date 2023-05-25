Miami Judge to Rule on Sanctions in Crypto Class Action Agai...

News From Law.com

In response to a sanctions motion, a Florida attorney accused the owner of the Dallas Mavericks of attacking two cryptocurrency class action named plaintiffs while having the federal district court keep litigation court documents "in secret and under seal" to avoid public scrutiny. "The main question is how far will Mark Cuban go to prevent his compelled damaging deposition and emails from ever becoming public?" said Adam Moskowitz, managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm. Moskowitz is among the attorneys for the plaintiffs' proposed class, who traded on the Voyager Digital Ltd. platform after Cuban, a defendant, was accused of touting it.

Cryptocurrency

May 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

