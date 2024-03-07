Miami Judge Removes 2 Prosecutors, Then Alerts Bar | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge has ordered the removal of two prosecutors from a high-profile case involving an alleged gang leader of Liberty City, following accusations of prosecutorial misconduct in The State of Florida v. Smith. Judge Andrea Wolfson said her ruling Wednesday was influenced by past allegations of misconduct over two decades, including claims of witness manipulation and evidence tampering by state attorneys Michael Von Zamft and Stephen Mitchell.

Florida

March 07, 2024, 4:45 PM

nature of claim: /